Gel polish manicure, which many Russians value for its durability, is unsafe and can lead to eczema and dermatitis. This was announced on Thursday, May 25, by dermatologist Natalia Zhovtan.

The doctor noted that the composition of gel polishes contains substances hazardous to health, such as formaldehyde, formaldehyde resins and preservatives. In addition, toluene, which is banned in many countries, is used as a component of gel polishes, as well as dibutyl phthalate, which can affect the hormonal background. And the camphor contained in varnishes can cause headaches and nausea.

“When sawing with a cutter, the smallest particles in one way or another fall on the skin and into the respiratory tract. With short-term contact, getting health problems is unlikely, but the constant use of coatings for years or the use of counterfeit products is fraught with allergies and eczema,” Zhovtan said. “Gazeta.Ru”.

She also pointed out that the constant application of gel polish violates the structure of the nail plate, contributes to chemical and thermal burns in the lamp, and in the future can lead to oncopathology.

To prevent this from happening, the doctor recommends giving the nails a “rest”: a month of wearing gel polish is a month break. At this time, you can apply restorative lotions and oils to your nails, make baths or use a protective coating.

At the end of January, a dermatologist, oncologist of Medicina JSC Angelina Tonu, in an interview with Izvestia, pointed out the danger of manicure using an ultraviolet lamp. As noted by the specialist, this can cause diseases of the nail plate. In addition, regular radiation provokes premature aging of the skin of the hands and pigmentation.

Prior to this, the Moscow Scientific and Practical Center for Dermatovenereology and Cosmetology warned that constant nail extensions and the use of gel polish lead to excessive brittleness and fragility of nails, as well as to their abnormal growth. In the worst cases, too frequent visits to nail salons can lead to complete onycholysis – detachment of the nail plate.