In 2022, about 2,500 people from Russia have moved to Argentina. Most of them They are women who came to give birth in Latin American territory.

“In 2023 the number may grow to 10,000,” Georgy Polin, head of Russia’s consular department in Argentina, revealed to The Guardian.

The publication warned about a phenomenon that has been occurring in the South American country and that is that, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, migration has increased.

But why Argentina? The absence of a visa is one of the reasons.

Russian women seek guarantees for their children

Polina Cherepovitskaya, a jewelry designer, made the decision to have her delivery in Argentina. In this way, her little one “will have more doors open.”

“I found out that I was pregnant shortly after the war in Ukraine started,” Cherepovitskaya recalled.

“When we saw the borders begin to close rapidly around us, we knew we had to find a place where we could easily travel. An Argentine passport will open many doors for my son.”

Like the designer, there are hundreds of cases of women who, through agencies, have come to Buenos Aires to have their deliveries and seek citizenship. Some with the aim of starting a new life there and not returning, due to the fear and risk that the call for reservations made by Russian President Vladimir Putin represents for their partners.

One of the main advantages of an Argentine passport, as the owner of an agency points out, was that its citizens could make short-term trips to 171 countries without a visa, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Even obtaining a long-term US visa may be easier with Argentine citizenship than with Russian citizenship.

Argentina has even supplanted Miami as the destination of choice for birth tourism: the practice of traveling to another country in order to give birth and obtain citizenship for the child.

The boom has been such that Argentine hospitals have now put up signs in Russian.

The Argentine government has not imposed sanctions on the Russian people in the wake of the war and with this migration, and for now it does not appear that strengthening its laws in this area is a priority.

