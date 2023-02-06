NGS.ru: Russian women called sex with a poet the most terrible thing in life

Russian women who survived unsuccessful intimate dates recalled the worst sexual experiences in their lives. Among them were an attempt to make love in a car and an unexpected interaction with a poet, quotes their readers edition NGS.ru.

25-year-old Nadia called the worst date, in which she agreed to have sex in the car. The young man was looking for a suitable place for intimacy for an hour and found it at a construction site under the bridge.

The process went on, but with every movement back and forth, he pressed the horn with his booty, and it became so funny to me – imagine, the rhythmic pressing of the horn, the soundtrack – what you need. As a result, a security guard came to the noise, saw a close-up of a bare ass, the guy got nervous, jumped, and my laughter had already begun hysterically. The guard did not hesitate in expressions when he scolded us, and at that time we were leaving in a hurry. We never met this guy again. Nadiangs.ru reader

The chosen one of 26-year-old Natalia, in turn, did not feel her mood and could not excite the girl enough to make sex easy for her.

He put on an erection ring to prolong the process, and accordingly, everything was delayed. And it was a nightmare. Due to the lack of arousal, friction was felt especially strongly, an unpleasant burning sensation arose, the lubricant even increased it, but then it became easier. The icing on the cake was that when the guy was about to cum, he slapped me and said: "Come on." Nataliangs.ru reader

32-year-old Anastasia was unlucky enough to meet a romantic who, according to her, admired the beauty of her body too violently.

And then one day I was lying naked in front of him in anticipation, and he jumped up abruptly, began to run around the room in search of a sheet of paper and a pen to write a poem dedicated to my vagina. That's how it happens. By the way, it never came to sex at that time. Anastasiangs.ru reader

It was previously reported that the 54-year-old American-British actress, star of the TV series The X-Files and The Crown, Gillian Anderson, was going to write a book about female sex fantasies. She asked the women to share their secret desires with her.