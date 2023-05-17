UK: three women sold a baby for 60 thousand rubles in a shopping center in Moscow

On May 15, three women, while in one of the shopping centers in the north of the capital, sold a girl born in 2023. For the baby they received 60 thousand rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru by Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the GSU of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow.

It is noted that the detention of the organized group took place within the framework of the operational-search measure “operational experiment”. Immediately after drawing up the relevant receipts for receiving money and transferring the child, women born in 1977, 1984, 1993 were detained by law enforcement officers.

At present, the child’s life is not in danger, he has been placed in a specialized medical facility. A pre-investigation check is being carried out, the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided. As Ivanova said, the investigators of the Moscow Investigative Committee are establishing a complete picture of what happened: they are interviewing eyewitnesses, studying CCTV footage.

Earlier it was reported that in a Russian city, a six-year-old boy locked in an apartment asked for help from passers-by from a window on the 11th floor. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “leaving in danger” and are looking for the mother of the child.