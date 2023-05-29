Stylist Maria Gutorova told Russian women that patches accelerate skin aging

Stylist and makeup artist Marina Gutorova called Russian women popular beauty procedures that accelerate skin aging. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication Marie Claire.

First of all, the expert noted the patches. According to her, this cosmetic product gives only a temporary effect of smoothing wrinkles. Gutorova said that if you use patches on an ongoing basis, the skin will begin to stretch and lose its elasticity.

In addition, the specialist singled out acid peels and Botox. In the first case, frequent use of the procedure can lead to irritation and make the skin sensitive. As for Botox, it contains a dangerous toxin that affects the human nervous system. For this reason, it is recommended to resort to such manipulation no more than once or twice a year.

In addition, Gutorova drew attention to the chemical peeling of the face at home. Self-carrying out the ritual can result in reddening of the skin, the formation of age spots and burns.

In conclusion, the interlocutor of the publication recalled hyaluronic acid. “This substance can linger in the tissues, accumulating fluid. The result of the abuse of this component is often a deformation of the face and the need for surgical intervention, ”she warned.

