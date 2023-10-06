Practicing personal stylist Svetlana Pokusaeva listed outdated clothing combinations for Russian women. The corresponding material appeared on the publication’s website Marie Claire.

First of all, skinny jeans and a fitted down jacket were included in the list of anti-trends. In addition, combinations such as a fur coat with high-heeled boots and winter jackets with transparent tights were banned. According to the expert, such combinations have long gone out of fashion and are not suitable for all cases.

Among other things, Pokusaeva noted skinny jeans and high black boots, as well as a bag and shoes of the same color. However, according to the specialist, women still actively use the second combination. In this regard, she urged to choose a bag of the color you like.

In addition, Pokusaeva recalled a set consisting of a hat, mittens and scarf, and a combination of a jumper, shirt and straightened collar. The publication’s interlocutor also mentioned a combination of short shorts, tights and boots.

Earlier, stylist and fashion blogger Gemma, better known by her nickname @what_to_wear, listed color combinations in clothing that spoil a woman’s image. First of all, the expert urged not to wear green and red together. In her opinion, this combination can make you look like a Christmas elf.