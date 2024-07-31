Those beaten by Turkish police cannot fly away due to travel ban

Russian women beaten by Turkish police have been unable to return home for two months. The tourists cannot fly away because they have been ordered not to leave.

“The woman has still not been given even an approximate date when her case of ‘resisting the police’ will be heard by the court: they say that the judges are on summer vacation,” was reported about the situation of one of the Russian women. The second tourist has already had a trial, and the charges against her have been dropped. But, according to her, it is still unknown when she will be allowed to leave the country.

It is noted that Russian women are in despair; they have almost run out of money to rent housing.

Russian Consulate General in Antalya spoke about helping women

“The diplomats are in contact with the Russian women and their relatives and will continue to monitor issues of compliance with their rights and legitimate interests during the proceedings in the aforementioned case,” the statement said.

It was noted that after the detention, Russian diplomats established contact with the tourists, “explaining their rights and the procedure for contacting local lawyers.” In addition, they received initial free legal advice.

Details of the incident were previously revealed

Information about the incident appeared in the media on July 18. It was reported that the incident occurred on June 6. Two friends, Svetlana and Yulia, went on a holiday to a popular Turkish resort. They said that they bought gin in a duty free shop at Domodedovo Airport and drank a little so that they wouldn’t be afraid to fly.

Arriving at Antalya airport, Yulia was carrying a bag of unfinished alcohol and passed through passport control without any problems. However, Svetlana was refused entry into the country, citing problems with her documents. Due to her lack of knowledge of English, the tourists were unable to understand the reason for the refusal of entry. Then Yulia decided to take out her phone to use a translator, but the border guards took the gadget away, deciding that they were being filmed.

As a result, a scandal and a scuffle broke out, during which one of the tourists had her nails torn out. As a result, the Russians were handcuffed and taken to the police station. They claim that they were beaten on the face and body, leaving bruises. The women spent the night in a detention center, and the next day they appeared in court, which ruled that they were not allowed to leave the country and accused them of resisting the police. According to local laws, the punishment for such an offense is up to three years in prison.