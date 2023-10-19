Residents of Bashkortostan accused each other of black magic and fought

In Bashkortostan, two residents of the village of Arkhangelskoye got into a fight over mutual accusations of black magic and turned each other over to the police. Shot writes about this in Telegram.

As one of the participants in the conflict told the publication, a neighbor, whom local residents consider a witch, for several years tried to accuse her of witchcraft because the woman covered an anthill with earth while working on her property. To prove her innocence, the woman installed surveillance cameras near her house, on which she saw a fellow villager and her friend planting something at her site.

According to Shot, the Russian women’s argument escalated into a fight, after which they wrote a statement against each other to the local police officer. Now the police are looking into the conflict.

