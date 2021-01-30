A Russian tourist from Perm and her two-year-old daughter, while vacationing on the island of Zanzibar, contracted African trypanosomiasis, the so-called sleeping sickness transmitted by tsetse flies. Natalia Pashina herself spoke about this in an interview with URA.RU.

The traveler clarified that the family visited the resort in November last year, after which in January, upon returning home, the child developed a fever, and the body temperature was kept around 40 degrees.

Doctors discovered in the body of the girl, and later her mother, tropical parasites trypanosome. “The analysis showed that these were tsetse fly bites. The gait changes, the limbs are shaking, I do not want to drink or eat. I am an adult, I understand – I force myself to eat. The child has to be taken out with droppers. She is in an amoebic state, ”Pashina shared.

The press service of the regional Ministry of Health confirmed that the child was bitten by a tsetse fly, and stressed that the girl is in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, and she is receiving all the necessary medical care. The child is planned to be sent for treatment to Moscow as soon as a place becomes available in the medical facility.

The interlocutor of the publication also said that Perm doctors sent a corresponding request to Zanzibar, but on the island they denied the presence of tsetse flies in the region.

On December 21 last year, a Russian woman who visited Zanzibar revealed the real situation with the incidence of malaria on the island. As noted by the traveler, after information appeared in the media about cases of infection of Russians and two deaths from malaria, foreigners vacationing at a tropical resort began to worry and “constantly splash with repellents.”