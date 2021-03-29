A Russian woman with a disabled child was not allowed into the Broadway barbecue in Odintsovo. This was reported by the TV channel “360”. The woman noted that such an incident happened for the first time, before she and her child constantly visited this cafe.

“We first went in and saw that there were places, then we lifted the wheelchair and entered. They said: “We will not serve you, since we do not serve children in a wheelchair,” said the mother of the child. She added that the establishment referred to new service requirements, as well as the fact that they have new furniture and not enough space.

The child’s mother wrote a complaint to Rospotrebnadzor and the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office. “We were not pushed out, of course, we left ourselves. But what was left for us. I asked to invite the management, but they told me that he is not there today, ”she explained.

Broadway presented their version of events. According to employees, the woman was offered to put the child on a chair and leave the stroller on the street, to which the mother aggressively responded and refused. The format of the establishment, according to Broadway, does not allow for a stroller.

“The child was sitting in an ordinary stroller, not in a wheelchair, and looked like an ordinary child. How can a waiter determine if he is disabled or not? For our part, we apologize for the situation that has occurred, ”they added.

Children’s Ombudsman Ksenia Mishonova told Telegram-channel “Podyom”, which will prepare an open letter to catering establishments in the Moscow region in order to draw the attention of staff to the problems of families raising disabled children. According to her, business must take on social responsibility.

Earlier, in the town of Valuyki, Belgorod Region, an 11-year-old disabled person died after being locked in a car by relatives.

The grandmother went shopping, and after a while the husband went to meet her, closing the car and leaving the boy inside. Returning, the man saw that the car was smoking.