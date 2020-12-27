A resident of Nizhny Novgorod staged a gas explosion in a multi-storey building, as a result of the accident she died. This is reported on website Investigative Committee for the region.

According to investigators, on the morning of December 26, a gas explosion occurred, followed by a fire on the 6th floor of a 9-storey residential building on Berezovskaya Street in the Moscow district of the city. It is believed that the 54-year-old Russian woman could have disconnected the gas hose from the household gas stove. She was registered with a psychiatrist and had a disability. In the spring of 2020, she already performed similar actions and the woman’s mother, who was in the apartment at that time, was able to prevent the tragedy.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”). Currently, the site of the incident is being examined and various examinations are being carried out.

In October, a pensioner from the village of Kizilovoye (Crimea) staged a gas explosion in a two-story house. An 81-year-old woman started making soup, but fell asleep and forgot to turn off the stove. Having woken up, the Russian woman brought a lighted match to the burner, as a result of which an explosion occurred. The pensioner was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The woman was diagnosed with closed hip fractures, fractures of the lower leg, burns to the face and hands, and a concussion.