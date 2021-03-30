The Russian woman, who visited Kiev, compared the Ukrainian capital with Moscow and chose the best of the cities. The girl shared her reasoning in the blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The first thing that pleasantly surprised the Russian woman in Kiev was the state of the station. “Just think, the Kiev railway station exists without homeless people, beggars, Asian guest workers, gypsies, without bull-calves, without garbage, without an ugly smell of urine, and against this background they do not sell icons,” the tourist described the building.

According to the girl, the unkemptness of the Moscow railway stations can be explained by the influx of visitors, including from Central Asia.

Then the traveler complained about the many kilometers of traffic jams on the Moscow Ring Road, in which Muscovites have to stand for several hours. The blogger also mentioned high prices in Moscow restaurants, while in Kiev you can dine both on a budget and tasty.

“The prices in restaurants and cafes here are presidential. People are angry and hungry, ”the girl wrote about the Russian capital.

The only point in which, according to the tourist, Moscow wins over Kiev is the level of salaries and opportunities for career growth. As the girl notes, the Ukrainian capital in this regard “is below the water level.”

Earlier, another Russian blogger went on a walking tour of Russia. According to the traveler, a fairly high standard of living can be seen in the Kuban, Rostov Region and Stavropol Territory, but most Russians live in poverty.