ICR charged with the murder of a Muscovite who threw her one-year-old daughter out of a window on the 11th floor

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) has charged a Muscovite with the murder of a young child who threw her one-year-old daughter out of the window of an apartment on the 11th floor in the south of the capital. This was reported to Lente.ru by the representative of the Moscow department of the department, Yulia Ivanova.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with committing a crime under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During interrogation, she admitted her guilt and did not express regret about what had happened.

The investigator intends to appoint a Muscovite a comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination. A petition for her arrest was sent to the Chertanovsky Court of Moscow.

On November 7, the mother threw her daughter out of the window of the apartment at Sumskoy proezd. The child died in the hospital from his injuries. The woman was depressed because of the divorce.