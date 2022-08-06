Sakhalin Anikeeva, who threw a shoe at Mayor Tsukanov, called the new apartment luxurious

Lyudmila Anikeeva, a resident of the Sakhalin city of Uglegorsk, who, complaining about housing conditions to Mayor Dmitry Tsukanov, threw a moldy shoe at him, in a conversation with RIA News appreciated the new apartment that the authorities allocated to her, calling it luxurious.

According to the Russian woman, she has not yet seen a new apartment. The news about the provision of new housing was announced to her late at night by the vice-mayor of Uglegorsk. “He said that the documents for housing are ready and we will go to see the apartment this afternoon. Judging by the pictures, she is simply luxurious, ”said Anikeeva.

She noted that the family “absolutely suits” the new housing. Among the amenities, the woman noted the close location of the school where her son studies and the city square. Anikeeva thanked Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev. “I am absolutely sure that without him my case would have taken a completely different turn,” she concluded.

Earlier, Lyudmila Anikeeva announced the termination of the administrative case against her due to the lack of corpus delicti.

The family of Anikeeva, a resident, was given a two-room apartment after a complaint to the mayor. During a conversation with an official, a Russian woman threw a boot covered with mold at him. Deputy Prime Minister – Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev urged not to punish Anikeeva for the incident and promised to sort out the conflict situation.