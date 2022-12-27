In Altai, a woman who threatened to throw her daughter from a balcony for the sake of her husband was sentenced to six months

A resident of the Altai Territory, who threatened to throw her daughter from the balcony in order to return her husband, was sentenced to a restriction of freedom for six months. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the joint press service of the courts of the region.

According to the court, a conflict arose between the spouses, during which the man decided to leave home. Then the woman grabbed her husband’s beloved puppy, ran out onto the balcony and hung the whining dog out into the street, shouting “Take it.” However, this had no effect on the man. Then in place of the dog was a crying girl.

The woman came to her senses only after she heard the screams of her neighbors. Reluctantly, she removed the child.

The Russian woman was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 119 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Threatened to kill and cause grievous bodily harm, if there was reason to fear the implementation of this threat”).

Earlier, in the Bashkir city of Oktyabrskoye, a man threatened to throw his young son from the balcony of the fifth floor because of a quarrel with his wife. The conflict between the spouses occurred on the basis of a divorce and a woman with a child moving to her mother.