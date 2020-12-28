Natalya Novikova, a resident of St. Petersburg, who survived the 2007 and 2009 Nevsky Express train crashes, has died. About this on your Facebook page reported TV presenter Alla Namsaraeva.

She called the cause of death “a long illness.”

Namsaraeva said that during the second terrorist attack, Novikova was in the carriage, where in the end there were most of the dead. She was pinched between the seats, and the bursting plastic tore her arm and leg. After rehabilitation, the girl decided to close the scars with a tattoo.

On November 28, 2009, the Nevsky Express train, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, was blown up on the border of the Novgorod and Tver regions. 28 people died, more than 90 people were injured. On November 29, a second, less powerful bomb went off at the crash site. As a result, the investigators who examined the territory suffered. Ten people were convicted in the case.

On August 13, 2007, Nevsky Express went off the rails on the Burg-Malaya Vishera stretch. As a result of the incident 60 people were injured, no one died. The accident was classified as an act of terrorism. According to the investigation, a bomb with a capacity of about 2 kilograms of TNT was planted on the tracks.