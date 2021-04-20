A Russian woman who has studied Turkey listed Russian analogues to foreign resorts. The girl shared her ideas on her personal blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

Among the alternative options for where to go on vacation in the upcoming season, the tourist named Sochi. According to her, the resort town also has all-inclusive hotels, and local beaches are in no way inferior to Turkish ones.

Another option is to replace your trip to Istanbul with a trip to Kazan. As the author of the article noted, the capital of Tatarstan, like the city on the Bosphorus, is very contrasting, since it combines the cultures of the East and West. The blogger also noted the uniqueness of national dishes, which “you can eat to the fullest.”

In addition, as an analogue of Cappadocia, the Russian woman offered to go to the Caucasian Mineral Waters. As the girl clarified, despite the fact that it will not work there, the region is rich in healing springs, viewing platforms and nature. “If you love mountains, silence and nature, this is the place for you,” she summed up.

Earlier in April, Russians were invited to Crimea instead of Turkey for the May holidays. The head of the Crimean parliamentary committee on tourism, resorts and sports Alexei Chernyak spoke about the excursion programs that are planned to be launched in the near future. Nevertheless, the deputy noted that most of the places in four- and five-star hotels have already been purchased.