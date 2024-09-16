Moscow court releases girl who spilled green paint on ballot box
In Moscow, the Butyrsky Court sentenced 20-year-old Alina Nevmyanova, a resident of the capital who poured green paint on a ballot box during the presidential elections, to one year of imprisonment and immediately released her from punishment, counting the time she spent in pretrial detention. This was reported by TASS with reference to the court’s press service.
