The Russian woman moved to Turkey and described her trip to the country at the height of the pandemic with the word “failure.” The tourist shared her impressions in the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

The girl listed three criteria why the tourist season at the popular resort failed. So, the first thing that the author of the material noted was a sharp depreciation of the local currency, which caused the prices of food and foreign goods to rise.

Secondly, the blogger mentioned the restrictions imposed by the authorities due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation. The obligatory PCR test, which must be taken by every traveler upon arrival, is also a deterrent for the full resumption of the tourist flow to the country.

The last point for the Russian woman was the dissatisfaction of local residents with the actions of the authorities. “More and more negative posts appear on social networks that while full-fledged residents of the country are prohibited from going out (on weekends), literally everything is allowed for foreign tourists,” the author wrote.

In December last year, it became known that Turkish residents are outraged by the influx of tourists. In their opinion, travelers spread the infection faster than anyone else, as they neglect personal protective equipment.