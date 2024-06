Ksenia Karelina, Russian-American facing trial on treason charges | Photo: Press Service of the Sverdlovsk Regional Court/Disclosure via REUTERS

A Russian-American woman, arrested this year while visiting her family in Russia, went on trial this Thursday (20) for treason, after authorities accused her of obtaining money to send to the Ukrainian Army.

Ksenia Karelina, who was born in Russia but made a new life as a beautician at a spa in Los Angeles after moving to the US more than a decade ago, faces 12 years in prison to life in prison if convicted.

The trial is being held behind closed doors, as is customary for cases of this type in Russia. It is rare for someone to be acquitted of the crime of treason.

The Ekaterinburg City Court published a short video of Karelina sitting inside a glass cell, wearing jeans and a green checkered shirt. She smiled as reporters took photos.

A note on the court’s official website said the trial had been postponed until August 7, but did not give a reason. At least a dozen Americans are being held in Russia, part of a growing list of foreigners who have been drawn into the crisis between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

His former mother-in-law, Eleonora Srebroski, told Reuters in February she returned to Russia around New Year’s after her boyfriend gifted her a plane ticket. She assured her boyfriend that Russia was “safe” and that there was no reason to fear the trip, according to Srebroski.

Srebroski said Karelina made a small donation to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based entity that sends non-military assistance to the country, invaded by Russian forces in 2022.