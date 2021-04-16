A Russian tourist went to Dubai and named the advantages of rest during the celebration of Ramadan. The girl’s review was published by the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

For example, hotel prices tend to go down, and many stores have sales. In addition, tourists have the opportunity to try Arab desserts, which are prepared exclusively during Ramadan. The author of the article noted “iftar” – a special way of serving an evening dinner, reminiscent of a buffet.

The tourist also spoke about the streets decorated with national lanterns and the festive events that are held in shopping centers.

“It is up to everyone to decide whether to go or not, but as you can see, there are no special restrictions for tourists at this time of the year. Covid restrictions are more constraining, ”the traveler summed up.

