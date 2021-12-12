Russian woman in the group Facebook “District Alekseevsky / Ostankino / Rostokino” warned Muscovites about the “tweaks” who stole her smartphone in the underground passage.

“Neighbors, be careful! Half an hour ago, my phone was stolen – they pulled out of my coat pocket on the route from Goznak to the transition to the Alekseevskaya metro station, most likely closer to it or in the passage itself. The tweezers are working, keep your pockets! ”The woman wrote.

In the comments, residents of the area agreed that the crossing is considered to be quite dangerous. “They punched my head there. For a new smartphone and a few thousand rubles. Caught up and hit from the back with a pipe. They were found, but sentenced on probation, ”wrote another victim on the same route.

Some noted that cases of petty theft are getting more and more towards the New Year.

Other subscribers of the community simply thanked the woman for the warning and advised her to file a report on the theft of her phone with the police so that law enforcement officers would take this underground passage under special control.

Earlier, in one of the restaurants in the center of Moscow, an unknown person stole a wallet from the bag of the head of the company. The amount of damage was two million rubles.