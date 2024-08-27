A Russian travel blogger visited the US and named the type of women locals dislike. She shared her story in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that Americans are wary of so-called “ran through girls.” She explained that this concept refers to female residents of the United States who are used to “having a blast” from a young age.

“At 14, they may already be quite aware of how this world works, and at 16, they begin to actively gain “experience” in love affairs. By 20, many of them have already, as they say, “seen everything, tried everything, from all sides and in different positions,” the traveler said.

Yershova added that in the US men are becoming increasingly selective in their preferences. Many of them have begun to notice that “experienced” women are no longer so attractive for serious relationships.

“When a man has to choose between a girl who has been through many relationships and one who has retained some mystery, inexperience and freshness and who is from Russia or the CIS, the choice always leans in favor of the second,” the author concluded.

The term “ran through” has become a symbol of women American men might prefer to avoid in search of more serious, long-term relationships, she said.

Earlier, another Russian travel blogger visited the US and described local women with the phrase “their source of pride is shame and disgrace for us.” She emphasized that American women do not know how to cook and almost never do so.