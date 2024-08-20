Russian travel blogger Marina Ershova visited the United States and named the infuriating features of the country, “full of sins and vices.” She shared her story in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, Americans love to show “fuck” (a fist with the middle finger raised) with or without reason. “You’re driving along the road calmly, not bothering anyone, and then bam – a car flies from behind, cuts you off in the most shameful way, and the driver shows the middle finger and even spits in your direction,” she explained.

The blogger noted that in Russia you can also meet hot-tempered people, but in the US “it’s a real national circus on wheels.” In addition, the Russian woman is irritated by the fact that Americans like to create new rules. “There are signs everywhere with instructions on what is allowed and what is not. Park, parking lot, store, toilet, sneeze, fart – everything is strictly written down, right down to where it is strictly forbidden to park at night,” she described.

At the same time, it is strange, the author noted, that they observe their own rules selectively. For example, there is real chaos on the roads, the tourist concluded.

Earlier, the same travel blogger revealed to her compatriots the “bitter truth” about the United States. According to her, Americans are like children who have absolutely no idea how to really live and “eat away their problems and dissatisfaction with burgers.”