A Russian tourist visited a market in the resort town of Sochi and complained about the quality of the products and “obscenely high prices.” The girl shared her observations on the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

The traveler said that the cost of goods in local markets is very high, but the quality leaves much to be desired. According to her, buying food in such places can get food poisoning.

“The products do not have time to sell, and instead of writing off and disposing of mold sausage, the sellers cut off the mold and insolently sell to inattentive tourists,” she explained.

The blogger also noted that she herself more than once bought ordinary products in the markets, but almost always faced a “fiasco”. She clarified that in the local supermarket chain you can buy food at low prices, but its quality is also not good.

Earlier, the same tourist said that Sochi imagines itself to be Moscow and shared her disappointments from the rest at the resort. According to her, in recent years, the resort town has become less friendly, and its residents see visitors only “like a wallet” and are trying in every possible way to cash in on them.