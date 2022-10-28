The author of the blog “Mom on the Sea” visited Kas and explained that the beauty of the resort is no worse than Kemer

A Russian blogger living in Turkey visited Kas on vacation and described the resort as “expected something else.” She shared her impressions of visiting the city in the blog “Mom on the Sea” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

According to the traveler, she always imagined Kas as “a glamorous and very expensive resort for European tourists.” The blog author confirmed that the place is really crowded – she was surprised how many tourists came to rest at the end of October. However, as the girl explained, some of her expectations diverged from reality.

“There are no questions about the beauty of Kasha either. In Kemer, nature is no worse than in Kemer, so Kash personally did not have a special effect on me in this regard. You can go once a year for a change, but no more than that, ”the Russian woman commented on her unwillingness to return.

In addition, the blogger debunked the myth about the “high cost” of the resort. So, she assured that a family of three to five people can find a “classy hotel with a gorgeous sea view” for only 750-1000 lire (2.4-3.3 thousand rubles). Among other things, she was pleasantly surprised by the affordable prices in local restaurants.

“The whole city center is full of inexpensive cafes and restaurants, the prices of which are lower than in Antalya. Soup – 25-30 liras (80-100 rubles), Adana Kebab – 80 liras (260 rubles), Lohmacun – 25 liras (80 rubles). The three of us ate 150-200 liras (500-650 rubles),” the blog author said.

