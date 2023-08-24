Blogger “Zena” listed the virtues of the New Zealanders and called them sincere

Russian traveler and travel blogger Marina Ershova visited New Zealand and admired the local men. The girl shared her opinion on a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication called the New Zealanders a godsend for women, as they are sincere and intelligent people. The tourist noted that it is interesting to talk with them about culture, art or science. “In New Zealand, men are very interested in a healthy and active lifestyle. It is an important part of their culture. They appreciate sports and any physical activity, ”the blogger shared her opinion.

Ershova listed other virtues of local men. They, in her opinion, respect women and value equality in relationships. “I look at a couple in the supermarket or on the street, and I can’t take my eyes off. What harmony, what a sweet attitude he has towards his companion, ”she said.

Earlier in July, the Russian travel blogger also visited New Zealand and was surprised by the appearance of local women, whom he called “hardened men.” The traveler noted that compared to Russian women, who are considered the weaker sex, New Zealand women have more equal rights with men.