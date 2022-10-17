The author of the blog on “Yandex.Zen” said that traveling around Kamchatka in autumn is cheaper

A Russian travel blogger visited Kamchatka and told how you can make a trip to the Far East comparable in cost to a trip to any other region of Russia. She shared ways to relax and “not go broke” on her personal blog “Traveling with a camera” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

The tourist named autumn as the “ideal time” for traveling to Kamchatka, because, in her opinion, at this time of the year the weather in the region remains warm, there are no mosquitoes, as well as hotel prices and airfare become lower. So, a flight from Moscow to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and back in September cost her 25 thousand rubles, and a double room with breakfast and a visit to the thermal pool cost 4,500 rubles a day.

“But in the city itself you can stay cheaper. Prices start from 2000 rubles for a double room. I think it’s not worth writing that you are unlikely to find a decent double room cheaper in Moscow, Tula or any other region, ”said the blog author.

The traveler advised not to take excursions, but instead to rent a car (from three thousand rubles a day) and independently travel around interesting places. For example, she recommended going to the Khalaktyrsky beach, Dachnye and Malkinsky thermal springs and the Vachkazhets mountain range. The girl noted that visiting natural places is free, and the road to them is passable for any car.

“So it goes. As you can see, if you do not take into account tickets to Petropavlovsk, then traveling in Kamchatka is no more expensive than in St. Petersburg or the Moscow region, ”the Russian woman shared her opinion.

Earlier in September, the Russians were told how to prepare for a mountain hike in Kamchatka. According to travel expert Ekaterina Vasilyeva, travelers need regular walks and heart workouts: any cardio load is suitable, from running and swimming to cycling.