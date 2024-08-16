A Russian travel blogger visited Europe and described the locals with the phrase “I respected Russians even more.” She shared her story in her personal blog called “Tut vam ne tam” on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that Europeans differ from Russians in their excessive caution. They will never break the law, even if it only entails a small fine, the blogger explained. “We are not talking about something blatantly inappropriate, naturally, we are talking about trifles. People are really afraid of doing something wrong,” she noted.

The author is even more irritated by the practicality of Europeans. Excessive frugality is considered a virtue among them, she added. “A phrase that usually comes to mind is one that we say in a negative way: don’t be petty!” the blogger said.

Related materials:

In addition, in Europe, everyone supports gender equality – girls want to be equal to men in everything. For example, they can drag heavy bags to the apartment, even if their male friends offer to help. “It’s not hard for us, we carry heavier things,” the author cited the answer of one European woman as an example.

Earlier, the same travel blogger spoke with an Italian who went to a Russian store and told him about the products that disgusted him. In particular, the foreigner was horrified when he saw a huge shelf with instant coffee in bags.