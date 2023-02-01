The Russian woman rested in Bali and complained about the slowness and slowness of the locals

A Russian tourist visited Bali and named the most annoying habits of local residents. She shared her opinion with Lenta.ru.

The girl said that most of all vacationers on the popular Indonesian island are annoyed by the slowness of the locals. According to her, the Balinese in culture do not have haste and fussiness, as, for example, among the Russians. “We are accustomed to perfect service in almost any institution in Moscow, to the fact that the order is brought in 15 minutes,” she added. “In restaurants in Bali, food often has to wait an hour.”

In addition, everyone is annoyed by the slow-wittedness of the locals, the Russian woman believes. “Even when you ask if there is a dish on the menu, they just say no and don’t offer anything in return,” she complained. – The Balinese seem to have some kind of clear script that they follow. They can’t think of offering any kind of compliment or compensation if a person has been waiting for food for more than an hour.”

The tourist also said that many visitors are annoyed by the importunity of the Balinese. In the resort towns, the locals got into the habit of cashing in on tourists, “to tear money from them in full.” “They say that this has never happened here before,” the Russian woman emphasized. “Crazy merchants who are clinging on the street and constantly offering something are very annoying.”

Moreover, the traveler said that the locals began to strongly wring housing prices. “If you ask for a discount, then most often you will be denied it,” she explained. “The Balinese understand that the villa will be rented even for a very high cost, since there is a huge shortage of housing on the island now.”

