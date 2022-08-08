The interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” complained about the inconvenient logistics in Arkhyz

A Russian tourist visited Arkhyz (Karachay-Cherkessia) and spoke about “mixed feelings” from the rest. The girl shared her impressions in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The traveler spent most of the trip hiking in the mountains, and she decided to spend the remaining few days in Arkhyz itself. The latter, according to the tourist, was superfluous. So, most of all, the interlocutor of the publication was outraged by the need to “pay everywhere in order to somehow keep yourself busy.”

In addition, she complained about inconvenient logistics. To get to the village, you first need to fly to Mineralnye Vody – from there you can only get to Arkhyz by taxi, which will cost about 3.5 thousand rubles. However, tourists usually have problems with the way back.

Related materials:

“Yandex offers a taxi for 5.5 thousand rubles. You have to look through the locals, but everyone wants to make money and offer for six thousand. As a result, the owner of the hotel found us an elderly man, he took us for 3.5 thousand, ”the girl said.

Also, the Russian woman noted that now in Arkhyz there is an active construction of hotels and roads to attractions, which interferes with a comfortable stay. “On the street from this dust, stench, noise. And when booking a hotel, no one warns about this, ”she explained.

Nevertheless, the traveler was delighted with the nature of the region. “The hike itself is class. All liked it! And the trail was very good, and we were lucky with the weather. For all the days not a single cloud, ”concluded the Russian woman.

Earlier in August, a Russian travel blogger had a rest in the Black Sea resorts and warned tourists about the “lure” of local merchants. The girl advised not to go to the stores “all for 30 rubles”, since the goods there are much more expensive.