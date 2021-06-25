The Russian woman went to Abkhazia and assessed the state of Lake Ritsa, popular among tourists. Her observations were posted on a blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

According to the traveler, the high traffic of tourists causes irreparable damage to the nature surrounding the reservoir. In addition, she called the state of the lake a nightmare and added that it had turned into a “hyped swamp”.

“Khaki, as you know, is in vogue, and the lake is not far behind. Therefore, instead of the color of the sky – a gray-green muddy color. Abkhazians are still running around and ripping off money from tourists – now for photographs, now for an animal for a photo against the background of the lake, then they also call for food and so on every day, ”the author shared.

Also, the Russian woman was unhappy with the dishes in local restaurants overlooking the lake. She didn’t like the meat, because it was the cheapest and most sinewy, and she called the khachapuri “just awful”.

