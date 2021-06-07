A Russian tourist bought a tour in Sochi for 18 thousand rubles and talked about her spending during her vacation. The girl shared the details of her journey in her personal blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

Initially, the entire voucher cost 22 thousand rubles for seven nights, but thanks to the tourist cashback program, the traveler received a discount of four thousand. The amount covered the cost of flights, accommodation and transfer from the airport to the hotel.

As the author of the article said, her room resembled a hostel – there was one bathroom for three isolated rooms. Meals at the hotel were paid separately and cost 860 rubles a day.

“Restaurant prices! It turns out quite expensive, ”the girl said.

Earlier in May, the Russian woman spoke about a disappointing budget vacation at a Black Sea resort. Going to the village of Sukko, the author hoped for a calm and comfortable vacation, but she was faced with a large number of children and a lack of choice for entertainment.