The flight from Almaty could not take off due to the hijacking of the plane, but thanks to the professional work of the airport staff, panic was avoided. Olga Komissar, an eyewitness to the events, owner of the creative agency Glyph Creative, told Izvestia about this on Monday, January 10.

“We were supposed to take off on our regular flight on the 5th (January – Ed.), But, unfortunately, we could not, because he was captured. I want to express my deep gratitude to the airport staff that they were able to evacuate everyone who was there outside the airport: someone went out in the field, someone was sent in cars, someone else, ”said the Commissioner.

At the same time, the woman added that the way home was difficult.

“We were dropped off at certain points in the city, and everyone got further on his own as best he could, I drove that night through the center of the city, on the fifth [января] in the evening in the very epicenter, in a car without license plates, it was scary, everywhere there was shooting, marauders were acting. We survived three terrible nights in Alma-Ata, and there is still the noise of gunfire in our ears. <…> Now I am in Moscow, ”said an eyewitness.

She also expressed hope that after the launch of direct flights, she will be able to return to Almaty.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots. The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office and the presidential residence. Violators of law and order armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. They smashed the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

On January 8, a military transport aircraft delivered from Almaty to Moscow 25 Russian citizens who were in Kazakhstan on a tourist trip. The Russians arrived in Alma-Ata for the New Year holidays at one of the ski resorts. A day later, the first three planes with Russian citizens flew from Alma-Ata to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow.

Against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Kazakhstan, the country’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (which includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. Peacekeepers were sent to the republic for a limited period of time. On January 9, the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces completed their deployment in Kazakhstan.

On January 10, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov added that the events in Kazakhstan came as a surprise to all the CSTO countries. The Kremlin spokesman assured that coordination and allied relations made it possible to properly respond to the challenge.