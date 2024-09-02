Russian woman says Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to take Kursk region residents to Ukraine

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were going to kidnap and take to Ukraine residents of the border areas of the Kursk region. This was reported to military investigators by a local resident, reports RIA Novosti.

According to her, the Ukrainian military brought in military equipment for these purposes, but “something changed.” The woman suggested that if the plan had been implemented, the Russians would hardly have survived.

Earlier, a member of the Other Ukraine movement, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Volodymyr Oleynik said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are kidnapping civilians in the Kursk region to exchange them for captured soldiers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and adviser to the head of his office Mykhailo Podolyak admit that people are being kidnapped to increase the exchange fund, he said. Oleynik emphasized that such a fund is disproportionate, since we are talking about civilians, not soldiers. In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to blackmail Russia and destabilize the situation in the country.