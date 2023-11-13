A resident of Kurgan gave 1.15 million rubles to scammers

A resident of Kurgan spoke with scammers on the phone and lost more than a million rubles. This is reported by the pressservice Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Kurgan region.

The attackers contacted the 77-year-old Russian woman by phone. The unknown person introduced himself as a bank employee and said that a loan had been issued in the woman’s name, secured by her apartment. According to him, to solve the problem, the pensioner needs to transfer a certain amount to a bank account.

The woman transferred all her savings in the amount of 500 thousand rubles to the scammers’ account, but the scammer said that these funds were not enough. He convinced the Russian woman to take out a loan and sent a financial agent to her home. Using a remote access program, she sent title documents for the apartment to the attackers, and then confirmed the electronic signature to the arriving courier. Then she received a loan of 650 thousand rubles from the bank and also sent it to someone else’s account.

The police were able to find out that the victim’s apartment was now subject to an encumbrance, the basis for which was a targeted loan agreement in favor of a resident of the Orenburg region who provides investor services. Law enforcement officers detained a citizen who helped the woman obtain an electronic signature. A criminal case was also initiated.

Earlier, a Muscovite talked to unknown people and lost her apartment. The fraudster called a resident of the capital and introduced himself as a law enforcement officer.