Baza: Russian woman stuck in Bangkok without money due to expired passport

A Russian tourist got stuck in Thailand without money because of an expired passport and began living on handouts at the Bangkok airport. This is reported by Telegram-Baza channel.

It is specified that a 40-year-old resident of Krasnodar named Yulia worked as an investigator in the city police department, but was fired for absenteeism several months ago. Then the woman took out loans and went to Thailand without telling her family anything.

Related materials:

Since June 26, Yulia has been living in Bangkok airport, as she was unable to buy a ticket to her homeland. Eyewitnesses report that she begs and eats thanks to this. She has already received a document to replace her expired passport, but it will soon expire.

The Russian woman’s mother said that she was not going to help her daughter, since she was an adult and should solve her problems herself. “And so, because of her loans, collectors are calling us,” the woman said.

Earlier, a British tourist was refused entry to Mexico due to a minor defect in her passport. Leila March, 25, was due to travel to the Latin American country with her sister Camarni, 21, to celebrate her graduation from university.