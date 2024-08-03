Russian woman starts bleeding on board plane flying to Khabarovsk

A passenger of the Russian airline Aurora started bleeding during the flight, the Telegram channel reports Aviaincident.

An unexpected situation occurred with an Airbus A319 flying from Magadan to Khabarovsk. The crew reported a sick woman on board. She turned out to be a 30-year-old Russian woman who was six months pregnant.

The aircraft commander decided to proceed to the destination airport. The plane landed safely at the Khabarovsk airport. The condition of the victim has not been reported.

