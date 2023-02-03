In Kazan, the Russian guards detained a woman who stabbed her sister during a dispute over the inheritance

In Kazan, employees of the Russian Guard detained a 59-year-old local resident who stabbed her 59-year-old sister to death. On Friday, February 3, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on February 2, in a house on Olonetskaya Street, the figurant drank with a relative and her husband. During the feast, the women began to argue over the inheritance. The suspect then took a knife and stabbed the woman with it, inflicting mortal wounds. Then the Russian woman went to bed. Her husband saw the body of the deceased and called emergency services.

In fact, a case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant pleaded guilty.

