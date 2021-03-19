The Russian woman spoke about the strange habits of the inhabitants of Turkey, which can shock compatriots arriving in the country. She wrote about this in her blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The author clarified that her neighbor, who married a Turk, told her about the shocking features of the foreign mentality.

For example, in Turkey, it is customary to kiss the hands of the older generation when meeting as a sign of respect. “This is just a greeting, just an expression of your attitude towards those who are older and wiser,” said the Russian woman.

In addition, grocery stores in the country can lend food to their customers. So, a Russian woman picks up food during the week, and pays for them on weekends.

“The owner of this store knows everyone who lives in his area, sometimes many turn to him for help, leave keys, pets,” the girl shared.

In addition, the Russian woman was shocked by the wedding custom of writing the names of unmarried girlfriends on the sole of the bride’s shoes. No less surprised was the habit of the Turks to take off their shoes before entering the house. However, as the author noted, this feature did not take root in Russia.

“Olga’s mother (the author’s neighbors – approx. “Lenta.ru”) somehow kicked out all of her shoes on the landing. I laid out everything so beautifully and it seems to be convenient. The other day I’ve seen that the bookcase is gone, ”the girl said.

Earlier in March, a Turkish resident who visited Russia for the first time spoke about his main surprises. So, the man was surprised by the extremely cold weather, the hospitality of the Russians and the love of Russians for reading.