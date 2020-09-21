A resident of the Yaroslavl region spoke about how she communicated on a dating site with Vitaly Molchanov, accused of rape and murder of the children of his partner in Rybinsk. The publication 76.ru writes about this.

According to the girl, she began to communicate with Vitaly on the network five to six years ago. At first, the man seemed very sweet to her, every day he wished her good morning and good night, made compliments and sent photos. However, the correspondence with him stopped after Molchanov turned to intimate hints.

The girl admitted that she was stunned to learn from the news about what the man had done. “I was kicked up when I saw him on the news. I recognized it by sight, picked up a five-year-old correspondence – he. It was like a cold shower poured over me, ”she recalls.

On September 19, 2020, the Rybinsk City Court arrested Vitaly Molchanov, accused of murdering and raping two sisters aged 8 and 13. The girls’ mother met a man on the Internet and about a month ago she moved to him from another city with her daughters. Returning from work after a night shift, she found the children dead. The bodies of the schoolgirl sisters had multiple knife wounds. Investigators found that the girls were sexually abused.

Later it became known that in September 2009, a man who was living in Yekaterinburg at that time stabbed and dismembered his 35-year-old friend, and also tried to rape her neighbor. In July 2010, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a strict regime colony.