In Perm, a passenger shot a taxi driver in the head with a traumatic pistol because she was not satisfied with the price of the trip. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The incident took place on the evening of April 30 at the Bolshoye Savino airport. At the entrance to the airport parking area, a quarrel broke out between the woman and the driver over the cost of the trip. As a result, the Russian woman took out a pistol, fired, but missed. The 63-year-old taxi driver suffered a lip injury.

Doctors arrived at the scene. The driver refused to be hospitalized. The woman was taken to the police station for questioning.

Later, law enforcement officials noted that the detained woman had previously been convicted of fraud. As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Transport in the Ural Federal District, an inspection has begun on the incident.

