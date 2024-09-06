Russian woman Kulinich-Sorokina said that transgender Valentina Petrillo is a vain woman

Russian runner Anna Kulinich-Sorokina shared her impressions of competing with transgender Valentina Petrillo at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The Russian noted that the Italian is fussy. “He’s always going somewhere, flitting about. We almost never cross paths, trying to do our own things separately. And we don’t get distracted by each other,” Kulinich-Sorokina said.

The athlete also spoke about a question addressed to her by an Indian rival about Petrillo. “She said in the call room: ‘Why is this man sitting here with us?'” the athlete said.

Kulinich-Sorokina was disqualified for a false start in the 200m semi-final. Petrillo also failed to reach the final in that event.