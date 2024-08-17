Woman arrested in Rostov for setting off fireworks and fire in three shopping malls

Law enforcement officers have detained a woman who set off fireworks and a fire in three shopping malls in Rostov-on-Don. She may have acted on instructions from scammers, reports Base.

According to preliminary data, the detainee set off two fireworks in the Orbita and Park shopping centers. In the first, the volleys began between the rows of the supermarket, and in the second, in an electronics store. In addition, shortly before this, a small fire started in another Rostov shopping center, and the same attacker was captured on surveillance cameras leaving a bag of fireworks in the back of the hall.

The woman filmed her actions on her phone. Law enforcement officials believe that she may have acted on instructions from scammers.

