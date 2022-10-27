Near Tyumen, a 38-year-old woman was sentenced to three years for kidnapping a four-year-old girl

In the Tyumen region, a court sentenced a 38-year-old local resident to three years in prison for kidnapping a four-year-old child. On Thursday, October 27, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian woman was found guilty under paragraph “e” of part 2 of article 126 (“Kidnapping”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She will serve her sentence in a penal colony.

According to the agency, on the evening of June 24, the figurant told the little girl that she was taking her home, but in fact she took the baby to her home on Kharkivskaya Street, where she kept her until her arrest.

