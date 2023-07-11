In the Tyumen region, a 19-year-old girl was sentenced for filming a porn video with a child

The Uvat District Court sentenced a 19-year-old Russian woman who filmed a porn video featuring a child and distributed it on the Internet. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the courts of the Tyumen region.

She was sentenced to imprisonment for three years. In addition, the court exacted 100,000 rubles from the girl as compensation for non-pecuniary damage. The figurant repented of her deed and admitted her guilt.

According to the investigation, in September 2022, a Russian woman, wanting to humiliate her child, filmed her friend doing other sexual acts with him. After that, she saved the file and sent it to the injured boy on social networks.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky filmed her ten-year-old daughter in porn for the sake of earning money.