Russian woman living in Germany praised local baby food

A Russian woman living in Germany saw local baby food and described it with the phrase “I’m in shock.” She shared her impressions with a domestic travel blogger, her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

A Russian woman raising three children stressed that this food was a real salvation for her. “Bright packaging, cartoon characters, dishes and products that, according to statistics, children most often love: pasta, purees, sausages, figured vegetables, no complex sauces,” she praised.

According to the girl, this is exactly what the children need. “I was just in shock when the children crushed everything they brought on both cheeks,” she added. “We, in the Samara region, didn’t have this, and I didn’t even know that this was possible.”

