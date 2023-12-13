A Russian woman spoke about the love of Indian men for Russian girls

A Russian tourist visited India and said that local men are very fond of Russian girls. She revealed the attitude of Indians towards travelers from Russia in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I talked to local men of different ages and from different regions, and they all confirmed to me that they adore Russian girls and that they are very cool, open and kind,” shared a tourist named Karina, suggesting that perhaps they like blonde skin and brown blond hair.

The publication’s interlocutor also noted that in general, every time people in India heard that she was from Russia, they were surprised, their faces changed and they were very happy.

“They immediately started asking me about how we live, what our political situation is. Russian people arouse genuine interest in them,” the traveler concluded.

