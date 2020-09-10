Russian vacationer revealed methods to deceive newcomers to Crimea. She shared her observations on the “Merry Traveler” weblog on the platform Yandex Zen…

To begin with, the woman famous pictures of vacationers with animators in costumes of cartoon characters or folks with animals. “The pleasure shouldn’t be free. However in fact, they’ll let you know about this later, ”wrote the creator of the weblog, noting that when she was requested to pay for all 5 pictures on her cellphone.

Associated supplies

As well as, she spoke concerning the existence of double menus in Crimean cafes – the price of meals and drinks for native residents could also be decrease than for vacationers. For example, the woman cited a narrative when the margin for newcomers was 20 p.c.

The vacationer additionally suggested to cut price with sellers providing water rides on the seashores. “The default worth is overpriced. However you may get a reduction for those who quietly negotiate. In case you converse loudly, you may be refused, ”the woman wrote.

In conclusion, the vacationer instructed concerning the deception of taxi drivers, who declare that individuals can’t get from the airport or practice station by bus. “Usually, this isn’t true,” she summed up.

Earlier, the creator of the identical weblog revealed methods to save cash on trip in Crimea. In keeping with the woman, for this you may hire a home away from the ocean or use automotive rental companies as an alternative of a taxi.

Quick supply of stories – within the “Feed of the day” in Telegram