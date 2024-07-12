Russian travel blogger Sasha Konovalova returned to her homeland after two years of traveling and named the things that surprised her. She shared her observations in her personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

Firstly, the Russian woman was amazed by the large selection of products in the stores. “I came to the most ordinary supermarket near my home and got stuck for an hour… How many types of cheese, dairy products and sweets there are! For comparison: in convenience stores in Turkey and Thailand, each product is often presented in two or three types,” she explained.

Secondly, Konovalova noted that many brands are represented in Russian clothing stores. In addition, according to her, food, household goods, food in restaurants and entertainment in Russia are cheaper than in Turkey and Thailand.

The traveler also admitted that she had only seen such a large selection of cosmetics to suit any request in Russia. “Even in the Emirates, where “there is everything”, it is not so great. You will definitely not find such a large number of budget cosmetics there. Also, for example, when traveling, it is difficult for me to buy products for skin with rosacea. In Russia, there is a huge selection,” she said.

In addition, the author of the publication was surprised by the large number of goods on marketplaces, cheap and convenient public transport, high speed of service, delicious food, good service and a variety of cultural events.

A travel blogger who had previously moved from Holland listed the advantages of living in Russia. In particular, the foreigner was pleased with the 24-hour supermarkets, which, according to him, you won’t find in Europe.